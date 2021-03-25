UrduPoint.com
4,178 Senior Citizens Vaccinated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

4,178 senior citizens vaccinated

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 4,178 senior citizens have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ata Al-Moenum said on Thursday that vaccination process continued at five vaccination centers established in the district.

He said that these centers had been established at sports Complex Samanabad, Rural Health Centre Khurarianwala new building, Sports Complex Chak Jhumra, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Tandlianwala new building and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Sammundari new building.

