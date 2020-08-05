418 power pilferers nabbed during July

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has nabbed 418 power pilferers from various parts of its region during July 2020.

A spokesman of the company said on Wednesday that FESCO task force conducted surprise checking in 8 districts of the region including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar and Khushab during July 2020.

They checked 92512 electricity connections and unearthed power theft at 418 points where 344 accused were stealing electricity direct from main lines, 39 through meter tampering and 19 through shunt system.

The FESCO teams removed electricity supply meters of these pilferers and imposed a fine of Rs.35 million by issuing them detection bills of 2078338 units, spokesman added.