41,831 citizens get relief through Police Khidmat Markaz

The Police Khidmat Markaz established at sector F-6/1 had provided various kinds of services to around 41,831 citizens during the ongoing year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :The Police Khidmat Markaz established at sector F-6/1 had provided various kinds of services to around 41,831 citizens during the ongoing year.

The citizens benefited in character certificate, verification of vehicles, registration of tenants, employees verifications, general police verifications and timely appropriate legal action on public complaints, said a news release.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus after assuming charge took multiple steps to relief the masses by paying special attention towards timely and merit based disposal of citizen's general issues.

He had tasked the Information Technology Team of Islamabad Police and Punjab Information Technology board representatives for achieving objectives. Following IGP directions the team introduced different useful software's.

The purpose of such initiatives was to ensure strict merit, serving the citizens to level best, as well as, to decrease the trust gap between Police and the general public.

Due to public friendly policies of IGP Islamabad some 65,885 aggrieved citizens have filed their complaints through Online Complaint Management System software.

Out of which 99 per cent were resolved timely and on absolute merit. The grievances of victims were redressed accordingly.

To provide a friendly environment to the complainants at police stations level, police guides, and front desks officers were deployed at all police stations round the clock. The guides and front desk officers are directly linked with Technical Monitoring Centre and are being monitored through body cam, and live audio, video front desk cameras at all levels.

The visiting citizens are being contacted through Technical Monitoring Centre and their recorded valuable feedback is taken on a daily basis.

Public suggestions for further improvement are given due priority. 90 per cent of the citizens who approached the police for different reasons have shown their full confidence and full satisfaction on the given services.

The IGP honoured appreciation certificates to AIG Dr. Fahad Hussain and Deputy Director IT Syed Imtiaz Ahmed for accomplishing the given tasks well in time.