UrduPoint.com

41,831 Citizens Get Relief Through Police Khidmat Markaz

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2022 | 08:04 PM

41,831 citizens get relief through Police Khidmat Markaz

The Police Khidmat Markaz established at sector F-6/1 had provided various kinds of services to around 41,831 citizens during the ongoing year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :The Police Khidmat Markaz established at sector F-6/1 had provided various kinds of services to around 41,831 citizens during the ongoing year.

The citizens benefited in character certificate, verification of vehicles, registration of tenants, employees verifications, general police verifications and timely appropriate legal action on public complaints, said a news release.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus after assuming charge took multiple steps to relief the masses by paying special attention towards timely and merit based disposal of citizen's general issues.

He had tasked the Information Technology Team of Islamabad Police and Punjab Information Technology board representatives for achieving objectives. Following IGP directions the team introduced different useful software's.

The purpose of such initiatives was to ensure strict merit, serving the citizens to level best, as well as, to decrease the trust gap between Police and the general public.

Due to public friendly policies of IGP Islamabad some 65,885 aggrieved citizens have filed their complaints through Online Complaint Management System software.

Out of which 99 per cent were resolved timely and on absolute merit. The grievances of victims were redressed accordingly.

To provide a friendly environment to the complainants at police stations level, police guides, and front desks officers were deployed at all police stations round the clock. The guides and front desk officers are directly linked with Technical Monitoring Centre and are being monitored through body cam, and live audio, video front desk cameras at all levels.

The visiting citizens are being contacted through Technical Monitoring Centre and their recorded valuable feedback is taken on a daily basis.

Public suggestions for further improvement are given due priority. 90 per cent of the citizens who approached the police for different reasons have shown their full confidence and full satisfaction on the given services.

The IGP honoured appreciation certificates to AIG Dr. Fahad Hussain and Deputy Director IT Syed Imtiaz Ahmed for accomplishing the given tasks well in time.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Technology Punjab Vehicles All Best Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Upgradation, renovation of U- shaped building at W ..

Upgradation, renovation of U- shaped building at WUM

6 minutes ago
 German Chancellor Promises to Finnish President Su ..

German Chancellor Promises to Finnish President Support on NATO Path - Governmen ..

6 minutes ago
 US to Incentivize States to Move Away From Russian ..

US to Incentivize States to Move Away From Russian-Made Military Equipment - Sta ..

6 minutes ago
 Finnish president, PM in favour of joining NATO 'w ..

Finnish president, PM in favour of joining NATO 'without delay'

6 minutes ago
 Crisis-hit Sri Lanka appoints new PM to replace pr ..

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka appoints new PM to replace president's brother

10 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs to overcome encroachment, tra ..

Commissioner directs to overcome encroachment, traffic issues

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.