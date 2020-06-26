4.185 g hash seized, 12 arrested in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police teams arrested twelve accused and recovered narcotics, weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Police teams arrested twelve accused and recovered narcotics, weapons from them.

Police said on Friday that the teams of different police stations conducted raids against drug pushers and exhibition of weapons and arrested 12 accused, recovered 4.

185 kg hashish, 15 litres liquor,two pistols 30 bore,three guns 12 bore,a rifle 303 bore and a rifle 444 bore from them.

They were -- Faisal, Amjad, Sohail, Muhammad Waseem, Ghulam Abbas, Aslam, Riaz, Akram and others.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.