419 criminals arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police arrested 419 criminals in the region during the last month.

A spokesperson for the PHP said on Wednesday that patrolling police recovered 17 pistols, seven guns and 123 cartridges besides recovering 990-kg hashish and 205-litre of liquor.

He said the police also arrested 186 accused for rash driving and provided assistance to 886 people travelling on highway roads.

Meanwhile, the police also reunited missing children with their families and removedencroachments from 11 places.