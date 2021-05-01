419 criminals held during last week, looted items worth millions of rupees recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of police (Operations) Islamabad Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer said the police had accelerated efforts against criminals and arrested 419 outlaws during last week with huge recovery of looted items worth Rs 24.80 million, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

He said that, following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, renewed efforts were made and the police achieved remarkable success.

The SSP (Operations) told that, 40 culprits were arrested involved in dacoity, robbery, car,motorcycle theft while 20 absconders were held during the same period. Complete challans of 220 cases were sent to the concerned apex courts, he added.

Mustafa Tanweer further said that ICT Police had launched a special campaign against drug sellers and bootleggers for eliminating the menace from the capital.

During the campaign, the police nabbed 45 accused and recovered 38.395 kilogram hashish, 8.400 kilogram heroin,415 gram opium, 70 gram ice and 35 bottles of wine from them.

As many as 26 accused were also held for having illegal weapons and the police recovered 22 pistols, 88 rounds and four daggers from them, he maintained.

The SSP emphasized that, besides the law and order situation in the capital, the police accelerated their efforts against criminals and 288 accused involved in crimes of different nature were also arrested.

Mustafa Tanveer reiterated that criminal elements would not be spared and those involved in such acts would have to face action as per law. He has also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the police in curbing criminal activities.