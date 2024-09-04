Open Menu

41,995 Power Pilferers Arrested In Punjab This Year

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2024 | 08:16 PM

41,995 power pilferers arrested in Punjab this year

Punjab Police has intensified its crackdown against electricity thieves. Priority actions are being taken across all districts of the province, including Lahore, against lawbreakers who cause damage to the national treasury

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Punjab Police has intensified its crackdown against electricity thieves. Priority actions are being taken across all districts of the province, including Lahore, against lawbreakers who cause damage to the national treasury.

Punjab Police spokesperson said that since January 1 of this year, 41,995 accused involved in electricity theft have been arrested across the province, and 73,515 cases have been registered against those stealing electricity. Challans have been completed and submitted for 48,056 cases, and 6,632 offenders have been convicted by the courts. In provincial capital Lahore, 21,483 electricity thieves have been arrested, with 21,911 cases registered against them, and challans have been submitted for 6,553 cases.

IG Punjab Dr.

Usman Anwar has instructed that actions in electricity theft cases be carried out without discrimination and that the rate of challans submissions be further improved.

He emphasized the need to arrest as many absconders involved in electricity theft cases as possible and to enhance the recovery rate.

He directed that electricity theft cases be registered without delay and that a strict approach be adopted in collaboration with the relevant electricity companies.

He also mentioned that police teams across all districts, including Lahore, are providing full support to electricity companies in the crackdown against electricity theft.

The operations against those causing damage to the national treasury will continue with a zero-tolerance policy.

