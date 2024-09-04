41,995 Power Pilferers Arrested In Punjab This Year
Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2024 | 08:16 PM
Punjab Police has intensified its crackdown against electricity thieves. Priority actions are being taken across all districts of the province, including Lahore, against lawbreakers who cause damage to the national treasury
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Punjab Police has intensified its crackdown against electricity thieves. Priority actions are being taken across all districts of the province, including Lahore, against lawbreakers who cause damage to the national treasury.
Punjab Police spokesperson said that since January 1 of this year, 41,995 accused involved in electricity theft have been arrested across the province, and 73,515 cases have been registered against those stealing electricity. Challans have been completed and submitted for 48,056 cases, and 6,632 offenders have been convicted by the courts. In provincial capital Lahore, 21,483 electricity thieves have been arrested, with 21,911 cases registered against them, and challans have been submitted for 6,553 cases.
IG Punjab Dr.
Usman Anwar has instructed that actions in electricity theft cases be carried out without discrimination and that the rate of challans submissions be further improved.
He emphasized the need to arrest as many absconders involved in electricity theft cases as possible and to enhance the recovery rate.
He directed that electricity theft cases be registered without delay and that a strict approach be adopted in collaboration with the relevant electricity companies.
He also mentioned that police teams across all districts, including Lahore, are providing full support to electricity companies in the crackdown against electricity theft.
The operations against those causing damage to the national treasury will continue with a zero-tolerance policy.
Recent Stories
IG Punjab reviews security arrangements for upcoming matches at Gaddafi Stadium
FIA launches state-of-the-art Risk Analysis Unit, Forensic Lab to boost border ..
IGP disburses Rs. 9.5m among families of 15 police martyrs
First shipment of mpox vaccines due in DRC Thursday: Africa CDC
113 NAVTTC students selected for Chinese scholarships
‘Gas prices to remain stable this winter’
Dolphins get Sarfaraz Ahmed as mentor
Sindh govt to purchase 138 double cabin vehicles for ACS
PTA & PAFLA Meeting on Facilitation of Freelancers
Synergy Group puts on a dominating show with 10 wins at the first ever internati ..
KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants issued in weapons, liquor case
Hania Aamir receives interview request from prominent Indian journalist
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IG Punjab reviews security arrangements for upcoming matches at Gaddafi Stadium39 seconds ago
-
FIA launches state-of-the-art Risk Analysis Unit, Forensic Lab to boost border control41 seconds ago
-
IGP disburses Rs. 9.5m among families of 15 police martyrs44 seconds ago
-
113 NAVTTC students selected for Chinese scholarships50 seconds ago
-
American doctor lectures on modern medical trends at PINS2 hours ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness arrangements2 hours ago
-
Chinese delegation calls on Engr Amir Muqam2 hours ago
-
A delegation of PAFLA visits PTA headquarters2 hours ago
-
OGDCL joins UN global compact to promote SDGs2 hours ago
-
DC Battagram conducts surprise inspections of health facilities, school2 hours ago
-
3 arrested, cases registered for overpricing essentials2 hours ago
-
PSCA's wrestler Haroon Masih wins gold medal2 hours ago