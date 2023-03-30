41st Academic Council meeting of Gomal University held

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The 41st Academic Council meeting was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Gomal University Professor Dr. Shakibullah, stressing measures to promote research-based knowledge among students to meet challenges ahead.

Director Academics Waseem Khan Katikhel presented the agenda items of the meeting.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Shakibullah said that students were considered as future leaders to achieve a bright future for the country and they should be prepared for the role by equipping them with quality education with main focus on research work.

In this regard, he urged heads of the departments to play a role and make compromises on the quality of education.

Vice Chancellor Gomal University Professor Dr.

Shakibullah said that collective efforts should be made for the development of the university which had produced shining graduates, effectively contributing towards national development.

The director academic was directed to immediately complete required formalities for including Names of teachers in the list of approved supervisors of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad.

Besides, the PhD and MPhil supervisors of all departments should write letters immediately about the current status of their respective students.

The meeting also approved a facility for children of the university's employees besides taking decisions on important issues pertaining to quality education and research activities.