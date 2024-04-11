41st Death Anniversary Of Singer Ahmed Rushdi Observed
Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) The 41st death anniversary of famous playback singer, Ahmed Rushdi was observed on Thursday.
He was born on April 24, 1934, in Hyderabad Deccan and migrated to Pakistan after independence.
Ahmed Rushdi recorded around 5000 songs for 583 films in urdu, English, Punjabi, Bengali, Sindhi and Gujarati, which are the highest number of film songs in the history of Pakistani cinema.
Twenty years after his death he was awarded with Sitara-e-Imtiaz for his contributions to the field of music in 2003.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Rangers arrest alleged abductor, rescue 4-year old girl6 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed6 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city16 minutes ago
-
Man allegedly kills wife, kids over domestic dispute26 minutes ago
-
People throng picnic spots, parks to celebrate Eid26 minutes ago
-
One killed, six injured in road accident36 minutes ago
-
Two held with narcotics:36 minutes ago
-
Governor House Peshawar open for public during Eid36 minutes ago
-
Dera’s Rescue service 1122 tackles 36 emergencies on Eid day56 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari visits Balu ja Quba graveyard1 hour ago
-
Provincial Minister Ali Hassan Zardari visits District Jail2 hours ago
-
17 people killed, 50 injured in tragic accident near Hub2 hours ago