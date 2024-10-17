41st Mid-Career Management Course Officers visit BISP office

The officers of 41st Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) of the National Institute of Management (NIM) Peshawar visited the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) headquarters on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The officers of 41st Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) of the National Institute of Management (NIM) Peshawar visited the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) headquarters on Thursday.

Secretary BISP, Amer Ali Ahmad welcomed the officers. The purpose of the visit was to gain insights into the operations of the program and its impact on disadvantaged communities across the country.

Secretary BISP briefed the delegation on the core initiatives of BISP, including Benazir Kafaalat, Taleemi Wazaif, Nashonuma, the Undergraduate Scholarship program, and the National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER).

He explained that the Benazir Income Support Program provides financial assistance to poor families across the country, helping them meet their daily expenses.

The program has empowered poor women in Pakistan by ensuring their inclusion in the financial system.

The Secretary also informed the delegation about the introduction of a new payment model to ensure transparent disbursement of funds to deserving women.

As part of this model, six new banks are being hired.

He added that further improvements, with the support of the State Bank of Pakistan, will allow women beneficiaries of BISP to choose the bank of their preference to receive their quarterly stipends in a transparent and dignified manner.

DG (OM) Dr Asim Ijaz briefed the participants on the utility of the NSER database, stating that both public and private organizations use this database for various social security projects.

He also highlighted that BISP's international development partners recognize the credibility of the database.

The visit concluded with a question-and-answer session, where participants expressed their gratitude for the detailed briefing and appreciated BISP's efforts to support underprivileged communities.