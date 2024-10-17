41st Mid-Career Management Course Officers Visit BISP Office
Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2024 | 07:05 PM
The officers of 41st Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) of the National Institute of Management (NIM) Peshawar visited the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) headquarters on Thursday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The officers of 41st Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) of the National Institute of Management (NIM) Peshawar visited the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) headquarters on Thursday.
Secretary BISP, Amer Ali Ahmad welcomed the officers. The purpose of the visit was to gain insights into the operations of the program and its impact on disadvantaged communities across the country.
Secretary BISP briefed the delegation on the core initiatives of BISP, including Benazir Kafaalat, Taleemi Wazaif, Nashonuma, the Undergraduate Scholarship program, and the National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER).
He explained that the Benazir Income Support Program provides financial assistance to poor families across the country, helping them meet their daily expenses.
The program has empowered poor women in Pakistan by ensuring their inclusion in the financial system.
The Secretary also informed the delegation about the introduction of a new payment model to ensure transparent disbursement of funds to deserving women.
As part of this model, six new banks are being hired.
He added that further improvements, with the support of the State Bank of Pakistan, will allow women beneficiaries of BISP to choose the bank of their preference to receive their quarterly stipends in a transparent and dignified manner.
DG (OM) Dr Asim Ijaz briefed the participants on the utility of the NSER database, stating that both public and private organizations use this database for various social security projects.
He also highlighted that BISP's international development partners recognize the credibility of the database.
The visit concluded with a question-and-answer session, where participants expressed their gratitude for the detailed briefing and appreciated BISP's efforts to support underprivileged communities.
Recent Stories
Global stocks climb as ECB cut rates and tech rebounds
Three reports of Interior Committee presented in Senate
DPM Dar felicitates nation on successful conclusion of SCO CHG conference
Sherry tables resolution to hail govt on holding SCO Summit successfully
AAOU moot proposes measures for promotion of ODL education
Price of gold surges
Section 144 imposed around FBISE & AIOU exam centers in Abbottabad
Shakib says not returning to Bangladesh over 'security issue': media
Special committee discusses KP House Islamabad matters in detail
Price of gold surges
Mbappe to keep any explanations for Swedish justice, 'if necessary' - lawyer
Rajarasti to Umerkot road to be built on priority: Senate told
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three reports of Interior Committee presented in Senate10 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar felicitates nation on successful conclusion of SCO CHG conference10 minutes ago
-
Sherry tables resolution to hail govt on holding SCO Summit successfully10 minutes ago
-
AAOU moot proposes measures for promotion of ODL education11 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed around FBISE & AIOU exam centers in Abbottabad16 minutes ago
-
Special committee discusses KP House Islamabad matters in detail18 minutes ago
-
Rajarasti to Umerkot road to be built on priority: Senate told18 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits Pakistan Airports Authority Headquarters18 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain's briefing on important topics and memorandum of agreement i ..32 minutes ago
-
APHC highlights plight of detained Hurriyat leaders & activists24 minutes ago
-
Al-Shifa Trust urges govt to establish Eye’s hospitals at tehsil level24 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman lauds field workers for successful hosting of SCO Moot24 minutes ago