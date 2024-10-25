41st WPV1 Case Reported In Pakistan
Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2024 | 11:50 PM
The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) on Friday confirmed the detection of the 41st wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) case in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) on Friday confirmed the detection of the 41st wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) case in Pakistan.
The lab confirmed detection of type-1 wild poliovirus in a child from the Loralai District of Balochistan, who had an onset of paralysis on October 8, 2024.
This is the first polio case from Loralai and the 41st case from Pakistan at large this year.
So far, 21 cases have been reported from Balochistan, 12 from Sindh, six from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and one each from Punjab and Islamabad. Genetic sequencing of the samples collected from the child is underway.
Balochistan is facing an intense transmission of WPV1 this year.
While this is the first case from Loralai of the year, four consecutive sewage samples have tested positive from the district since June, indicating that the virus is circulating there.
The Pakistan Polio Programme is launching a nationwide polio vaccination campaign from October 28 to vaccinate more than 45 million children under the age of five against paralytic polio.
Parents must open their doors to vaccinators during this drive and ensure that all children in their care receive two drops of the crucial oral polio vaccine to keep them protected from the devastating effects of polio.
Recent Stories
PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrdom while fighting against terr ..
DPM Dar meets world leaders, discuss trade, investment cooperation
UN rights expert calls for recognition of sexual violence as torture to strength ..
Trump, Harris tied for popular vote in latest poll on presidential election; Mus ..
Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq prioritizes welf ..
Speakers pay glowing tribute to Dr Aslam Ansari
BHP, Vale agree to pay $30bn compensation for Brazil dam disaster
Ahsan Iqbal chairs meeting to review rehabilitation of NJHPP
Govt taking steps to gain rapid economic progress: Malik
Verstappen says 'definitely' his intention to remain at Red Bull
Tarar grieved over demise of Senior Journalist’s mother
2 bike lifters held; 2 bikes recovered
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrdom while fighting against terrorists7 minutes ago
-
Speakers pay glowing tribute to Dr Aslam Ansari59 minutes ago
-
Govt taking steps to gain rapid economic progress: Malik4 minutes ago
-
Tarar grieved over demise of Senior Journalist’s mother4 minutes ago
-
2 bike lifters held; 2 bikes recovered7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan owns ample amount of resources to run the economy: Qaiser Bangali7 minutes ago
-
16 outlaws arrested; drugs and weapons recovered7 minutes ago
-
APHC reviews preparation, protest programs on Kashmir Black Day7 minutes ago
-
PTI’s approach has cost Pakistan dearly, time to move forward: Ahsan Iqbal7 minutes ago
-
PTI orchestrated ‘armed attack’ on prison vans near Sangjani Toll Plaza: Tarar7 minutes ago
-
Japanese CG calls on Mayor Karachi7 minutes ago
-
Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrests four of robbers gang7 minutes ago