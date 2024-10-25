41st WPV1 case reported in Pakistan

The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) on Friday confirmed the detection of the 41st wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) case in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) on Friday confirmed the detection of the 41st wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) case in Pakistan.

The lab confirmed detection of type-1 wild poliovirus in a child from the Loralai District of Balochistan, who had an onset of paralysis on October 8, 2024.

This is the first polio case from Loralai and the 41st case from Pakistan at large this year.

So far, 21 cases have been reported from Balochistan, 12 from Sindh, six from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and one each from Punjab and Islamabad. Genetic sequencing of the samples collected from the child is underway.

Balochistan is facing an intense transmission of WPV1 this year.

While this is the first case from Loralai of the year, four consecutive sewage samples have tested positive from the district since June, indicating that the virus is circulating there.

The Pakistan Polio Programme is launching a nationwide polio vaccination campaign from October 28 to vaccinate more than 45 million children under the age of five against paralytic polio.

Parents must open their doors to vaccinators during this drive and ensure that all children in their care receive two drops of the crucial oral polio vaccine to keep them protected from the devastating effects of polio.