42, 176 candidates file nomination papers in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :A total of 42,176 candidates in Peshawar, 66 tehsils of the province and 2,382 village and neighborhood councils have filed their nomination papers for the Local government election.

According to the election commission, out of the total filed nomination papers, 1,005 candidates have filed nomination papers for the post of Tehsil Chairman (Mayorship).

In Peshawar, 21,825 papers were submitted for general seats in the province and 4,214 papers received for women seats, 8,023 papers received for labor, farmer seats, said a release issued by the Election Commission.

The released said that 6,745 candidates have filed nomination papers for the youth seat and 364 candidates have filed nomination papers for the non-Muslim seat.