42 arrested in anti-encroachment drive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The joint anti-encroachment operation by City Traffic Police and Peshawar District Administration is underway in Hashtnagri, LRH Emergency, and Naz Cinema Road.

Following the directives of Chief Traffic Officer Dr Zahidullah, operations against the encroachments mafia have started, leading to the arrest of 42 individuals.

The Chief Traffic Officer said that the operation will persist to ensure smooth traffic flow on busy roads.

Dr. Zahidullah stated that no leniency will be shown towards those involved in encroachments. He urged citizens and traders to cooperate with Traffic Police in this regard.