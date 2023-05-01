UrduPoint.com

42 Beggars Detained, Shifted To Panahgah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2023 | 06:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Forty-two beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during the past three days and shifted to shelter home (Panahgah).

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Monday that during a campaign, the anti-beggary squad detained 12 male and 30 females beggars.

They were shifted to shelter home at General Bus Stand where they would be provided residential and food facilities in addition to their counseling, he added.

