42 best performing cops rewarded with cash prizes, certificates

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) CPO Multan Sadiq Ali Friday awarded cash prizes and appreciation certificates to 42 police officers and officials for showing the best performance.

The prizes were being given to police officials for demonstrating the best performance in operations and investigations against criminal elements, the CPO said on the occasion.

He commended the best performers and instructed all to perform their duty with dedication to protect the life and property of the people.

Those rewarded included Incharge CIA Muhammad Shamoon Joiya, Incharge CRO Muhammad Javed Ansari, Incharge IT Muhammad Nabeel, Incharge CIA IT Shoukat Commando and others.