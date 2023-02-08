UrduPoint.com

42 Booked Over Gambling On Roosters' Fight

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2023 | 02:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Lundianwala police booked 42 people on the charge of gambling on rooster's fight in Chak no 569-GB.

Police said here on Wednesday that Zoorawar Khan had arranged rooster's fight in which 42 people took parts and gambled their money, motorcycles, mobile phones and other items to win the game.

On a tip-off, the police conducted raid and confiscated 24 motorcycles, mobile phones and other items from the spot whereas the accused managed to escape from the scene after seeing the police.

The police registered a case against 42 accused including Zoorawar Khan and started investigation for their arrest, he added.

