42 candidates file nominations for by-election

As many as 42 candidates filed nomination papers for by-election on four vacant National Assembly constituencies from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :As many as 42 candidates filed nomination papers for by-election on four vacant National Assembly Constituencies from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a press release issued by the Provincial Election Commission here on Saturday, 6 candidates have filed nomination papers for NA-22 Mardan, 9 for NA-24 Charsadda, 10 for NA-31 Peshawar and 17 for NA-45 Kurram respectively.

Three candidates have filed nominations for one vacant women reserved seat from the province. The list of the candidates would be published tomorrow (Sunday).