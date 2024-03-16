42 candidates submitted papers for Senate elections in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) As many as 42 candidates have been submitted their nomination papers for Senate Election 2024 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Saturday.

These elections will be held on April 2, 2024 for seven general, two technocrats and scholars and two reserved seats for women. According to the spokesman of provincial election commission, so far 10 candidates have submitted nomination papers for 2 Technocrat and Scholars seats.

Among them, Azam Khan Swati, Qazi Muhammad Anwar Advocate, Waqar Ahmad Qazi, Dr Hammad Mehmood Cheema, Khalid Masood, Fazal Hanan, Dilawar Khan, Qaizar Khan, Noorul Haq Qadri and Syed Irshad Hussain submitted their nomination papers.

Similarly, 25 candidates submitted papers for seven General seats, including Irfan Saleem, Muhammad Talha Mehmood, Dilawar Khan, Faisal Javed, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Azhar Qazi Mashwani, Niaz Ahmad, Waqas Orkazai, Fazal Hanan, Asif Iqbal, Azam Khan Swati, Murad Saeed, Faizur Rehman, Khurram Zeeshan, Attaul Haq, Masoodur Rehman, Shafqat Ayaz, Asif Rafiq, Mahmood Khan, Noorul Haq Qadri, Muhammad Naseem, Sajjad Hussain, Taj Muhammad Afridi, Ahmad Mustafa, and Fida Muhammad.

Similarly, seven candidates have submitted their papers for two Women seats, including Mehwish Ali Khan, Ayesha Bano, Rubina Naz, Rubina Khalid, Shazia, Syeda Tahira Bukhari and Hamida Shahid.

The aspirants had given deadline to submit their nomination papers from March 15 to 16 March, 6pm to the Provincial Election Commissioner.

The list of candidates would be released on March 17, scrutiny of papers would be held till March 19 and appeals against acceptance and rejection of papers could be filed till March 21.

The decision on the appeals would be taken by March 25, while the revised list would be released on March 26. Candidates would be able to withdraw their nomination papers till March 27.

