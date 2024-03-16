Open Menu

42 Candidates Submitted Papers For Senate Elections In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2024 | 08:29 PM

42 candidates submitted papers for Senate elections in KP

As many as 42 candidates have been submitted their nomination papers for Senate Election 2024 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) As many as 42 candidates have been submitted their nomination papers for Senate Election 2024 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Saturday.

These elections will be held on April 2, 2024 for seven general, two technocrats and scholars and two reserved seats for women. According to the spokesman of provincial election commission, so far 10 candidates have submitted nomination papers for 2 Technocrat and Scholars seats.

Among them, Azam Khan Swati, Qazi Muhammad Anwar Advocate, Waqar Ahmad Qazi, Dr Hammad Mehmood Cheema, Khalid Masood, Fazal Hanan, Dilawar Khan, Qaizar Khan, Noorul Haq Qadri and Syed Irshad Hussain submitted their nomination papers.

Similarly, 25 candidates submitted papers for seven General seats, including Irfan Saleem, Muhammad Talha Mehmood, Dilawar Khan, Faisal Javed, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Azhar Qazi Mashwani, Niaz Ahmad, Waqas Orkazai, Fazal Hanan, Asif Iqbal, Azam Khan Swati, Murad Saeed, Faizur Rehman, Khurram Zeeshan, Attaul Haq, Masoodur Rehman, Shafqat Ayaz, Asif Rafiq, Mahmood Khan, Noorul Haq Qadri, Muhammad Naseem, Sajjad Hussain, Taj Muhammad Afridi, Ahmad Mustafa, and Fida Muhammad.

Similarly, seven candidates have submitted their papers for two Women seats, including Mehwish Ali Khan, Ayesha Bano, Rubina Naz, Rubina Khalid, Shazia, Syeda Tahira Bukhari and Hamida Shahid.

The aspirants had given deadline to submit their nomination papers from March 15 to 16 March, 6pm to the Provincial Election Commissioner.

The list of candidates would be released on March 17, scrutiny of papers would be held till March 19 and appeals against acceptance and rejection of papers could be filed till March 21.

The decision on the appeals would be taken by March 25, while the revised list would be released on March 26. Candidates would be able to withdraw their nomination papers till March 27.

APP/ash/

Related Topics

Election Senate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan March April Women Afridi From Nomination Papers Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

IGP orders action over violence against women

IGP orders action over violence against women

4 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir leaders condemn ban on various ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir leaders condemn ban on various pro-freedom organizations

4 minutes ago
 Five soldiers among two officers embraced martyrdo ..

Five soldiers among two officers embraced martyrdom, six terrorists killed in th ..

4 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting ..

4 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif , minister discuss h ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif , minister discuss healthcare, political situation

4 minutes ago
 Syed Ali Ahmed Shah 34th Death Anniversary being c ..

Syed Ali Ahmed Shah 34th Death Anniversary being commemorated on March 21

4 minutes ago
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, MNAs discuss politi ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, MNAs discuss political situation

4 minutes ago
 District administration slaps fines on 19 vendors

District administration slaps fines on 19 vendors

34 minutes ago
 Israel's relentless bombing of Gaza leaves behind ..

Israel's relentless bombing of Gaza leaves behind 23 million tonnes of debris: U ..

35 minutes ago
 Compensation committee releases Rs 2m for injured ..

Compensation committee releases Rs 2m for injured cops treatment

35 minutes ago
 Kashmiris determined to achieve freedom goal again ..

Kashmiris determined to achieve freedom goal against all odds: Shabbir Shah

35 minutes ago
 PUC escalates efforts to foster interfaith dialogu ..

PUC escalates efforts to foster interfaith dialogue, harmony on global scale

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan