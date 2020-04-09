42 centres established for transferring cash to lockdown affected families

Government has established 42 temporary centres for distribution of amount under Ehsaas emergency cash programme to affected families due to COVID-19 lockdown in all four talukas of district Hyderabad

According to list released here by Additional Deputy Commissioner -1 Liaquat Ali Kalhoro, out of 42 distribution centres 8 have been set up in taluka Hyderabad rural, 9 in taluka Qasimabad, 5 in Latifabad and 20 centres in taluka City for transferring emergency support to the affected families.

� The temporary centres are established in different schools, sports venues, WAPDA grounds, union council offices and marriage halls and gardens by government of Sindh.