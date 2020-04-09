UrduPoint.com
42 Centres Established For Transferring Cash To Lockdown Affected Families

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 05:00 PM

Government has established 42 temporary centres for distribution of amount under Ehsaas emergency cash programme to affected families due to COVID-19 lockdown in all four talukas of district Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Government has established 42 temporary centres for distribution of amount under Ehsaas emergency cash programme to affected families due to COVID-19 lockdown in all four talukas of district Hyderabad.

According to list released here by Additional Deputy Commissioner -1 Liaquat Ali Kalhoro, out of 42 distribution centres 8 have been set up in taluka Hyderabad rural, 9 in taluka Qasimabad, 5 in Latifabad and 20 centres in taluka City for transferring emergency support to the affected families.

� The temporary centres are established in different schools, sports venues, WAPDA grounds, union council offices and marriage halls and gardens by the Federal government.

