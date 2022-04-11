UrduPoint.com

42 Child Beggars Taken Into Protective Custody

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2022 | 05:11 PM

42 child beggars taken into protective custody

The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) rescued more than 43 beggar children in provincial capital during a week-long operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) rescued more than 43 beggar children in provincial capital during a week-long operation.

In a press statement issued here on Monday, CPWP Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said that child rescue operations were carried out at various points of the city in Ramazan, which resulted in a clear decrease in child beggary in city.

She said that around 33 beggar boys and 10 beggar girls were taken into custody. The chairperson said that Bureau teams were conducting operations against child beggary on daily basis, asserting that the department was providing education, health and boarding and lodging facilities to the rescued child beggars for their rehabilitation. The CPWB is also registering cases against people, mafia or parents who use children for begging. General public could report child beggary on the helpline 1121 of the Child Protection Bureau, she added.

Related Topics

Education

Recent Stories

Showbiz stars express support for Imran Khan

Showbiz stars express support for Imran Khan

38 minutes ago
 Canada Imposes Restrictions on 33 Entities in Russ ..

Canada Imposes Restrictions on 33 Entities in Russian Defense Sector

2 minutes ago
 Seven arrested as police recover man kidnapped for ..

Seven arrested as police recover man kidnapped for ransom in multan

2 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner rebuts news about drone attack ..

Deputy Commissioner rebuts news about drone attack in North Waziristan

2 minutes ago
 realme Leaps Ahead with the First-in-Segment Sony ..

Realme Leaps Ahead with the First-in-Segment Sony IMX766 OIS Sensor on realme 9 ..

52 minutes ago
 Four injured in accident

Four injured in accident

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.