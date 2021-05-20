UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

42 Corona Infected Patients Shifted From Bacha Khan Airport To Quarantine Center By Rescue 1122

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 05:09 PM

42 corona infected patients shifted from Bacha Khan airport to quarantine center by Rescue 1122

Rescue 1122 authorities have shifted 42 corona infected patients from Bacha Khan International Airport to quarantine center here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 authorities have shifted 42 corona infected patients from Bacha Khan International Airport to quarantine center here on Thursday.

According to a press release issued here, Rescue 1122 has established its center at Bacha Khan airport for providing services in case if any passenger is tested positive with corona on arrival or departure.

On Thursday four international flights were scheduled for arrival at the airport so the Rescue 1122 District Emergency Officer Peshawar, Dr. Mir Alam Khan issued directives for deployment of 12 ambulances and 40 staffers.

On arrival at airport, all the incoming passengers were tested out of whom 42 were tested positive for corona infection and forthwith shifted to quarantine centers in ambulances.

After completion of shifting operation, all the ambulances were sprayed with disinfection spray, adds the statement.

On this occasion, Dr. Mir Alam Khan also held meeting with officials of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and exchanged views for smooth shifting of corona positive passengers to quarantine centers.

Related Topics

Peshawar Rescue 1122 All From Airport

Recent Stories

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Tur ..

10 minutes ago

Al Sayegh chairs meeting of Committee for Goods an ..

27 minutes ago

Vaccination Centre inaugurated at Civil Secretaria ..

2 minutes ago

Final le Carr thriller to be published in October

2 minutes ago

Nigeria's Boko Haram leader 'badly wounded': sourc ..

2 minutes ago

Arctic warming three times faster than the planet, ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.