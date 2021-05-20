42 corona infected patients shifted from Bacha Khan airport to quarantine center by Rescue 1122

Rescue 1122 authorities have shifted 42 corona infected patients from Bacha Khan International Airport to quarantine center here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 authorities have shifted 42 corona infected patients from Bacha Khan International Airport to quarantine center here on Thursday.

According to a press release issued here, Rescue 1122 has established its center at Bacha Khan airport for providing services in case if any passenger is tested positive with corona on arrival or departure.

On Thursday four international flights were scheduled for arrival at the airport so the Rescue 1122 District Emergency Officer Peshawar, Dr. Mir Alam Khan issued directives for deployment of 12 ambulances and 40 staffers.

On arrival at airport, all the incoming passengers were tested out of whom 42 were tested positive for corona infection and forthwith shifted to quarantine centers in ambulances.

After completion of shifting operation, all the ambulances were sprayed with disinfection spray, adds the statement.

On this occasion, Dr. Mir Alam Khan also held meeting with officials of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and exchanged views for smooth shifting of corona positive passengers to quarantine centers.