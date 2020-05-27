UrduPoint.com
42 Coronavirus Cases Reported During Eid Days In Charsadda: DC

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 05:40 PM

42 coronavirus cases reported during Eid days in Charsadda: DC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Charsadda, Adeel Shah, on Wednesday said at least 42 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Charsadda district during Eid days.

He told media persons that the number of coronavirus cases in the district has surged to 197 after these new cases.

He said staff of district administration and health department remained active during Eid days and collected samples of the suspected people.

The DC urged shopkeepers and public to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures to prevent spread of coronavirus.

According to district health Officer Charsadda, Dr Muhammad Younas, 12 patients died due to coronavirus till May 26 in the district.

