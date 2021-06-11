42 criminals held, contraband seized

Police on Friday arrested 42 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Police on Friday arrested 42 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 3 proclaimed offenders and 14 drug pushers and recovered 0.

1 kg hashish and 329 litres liquor from their possession.

The police also held 20 gamblers with stake money of Rs. 20,620.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 5 persons and recovered 4 pistols andone dagger from them.

Further investigation was underway, said police.