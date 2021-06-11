UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

42 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 11:52 PM

42 criminals held, contraband seized

Police on Friday arrested 42 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Police on Friday arrested 42 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 3 proclaimed offenders and 14 drug pushers and recovered 0.

1 kg hashish and 329 litres liquor from their possession.

The police also held 20 gamblers with stake money of Rs. 20,620.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 5 persons and recovered 4 pistols andone dagger from them.

Further investigation was underway, said police.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Money Criminals From

Recent Stories

Albania, UAE, Ghana, Gabon and Brazil win UNSC sea ..

5 minutes ago

Growth oriented budget to help run industrial sect ..

5 minutes ago

Swiss Medicines Regulator Says Moderna Asked to Ex ..

5 minutes ago

Two die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

UK Lawmakers Call on Biden to Drop US Charges Agai ..

45 minutes ago

Workshop's participants discuss proposals to curb ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.