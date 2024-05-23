42 degrees celsius in Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The provincial capital witnessed scorching temperatures on Thursday, with mercury levels soaring past 42 degrees Celsius.

The met office has predicted above normal heat condition during the next couple of days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, day temperatures are likely to remain 06 to 08°C above normal in Punjab during the next four days due to the presence of high pressure in the upper atmosphere.