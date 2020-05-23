42 degrees Celsius recorded in Dera

The sun has come down increasing hot and humid weather with the mercury shoot up 42 degrees Celsius recorded on Saturday, compelling the people to stay at home and many of them are busying in Eid shopping with no fear of being infected with Coronavirus, specially females and children in Dera City

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) : The sun has come down increasing hot and humid weather with the mercury shoot up 42 degrees Celsius recorded on Saturday, compelling the people to stay at home and many of them are busying in Eid shopping with no fear of being infected with Coronavirus, specially females and children in Dera City.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 42 degrees Celsius on Saturday. According to the report, the heat wave in Dera and its environs has been intensifying for the last three days.

On Saturday, the mercury crossed 42 degrees Celsius.

The birds also started looking for shade due to the heat wave. Due to the fact that the majority of the citizens were confined to their homes after 12 noon. The intensity of heat is increasing due to decrease in air humidity in the suburbs including the city. The Meteorological Department has asked the citizens to stay indoors and do not go out due to extreme heat. Temperatures are expected to rise further this week, according to the Meteorological Department.