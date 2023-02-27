42 different sports to be part of Karachi Games 2023: Administrator Karachi

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rahman has said that the Karachi Games 2023 starting from March 3 was a great gift and success for the citizens of the city at the urban level, which included 42 different sports that were worthy of honor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rahman has said that the Karachi Games 2023 starting from March 3 was a great gift and success for the citizens of the city at the urban level, which included 42 different sports that were worthy of honor.

He expressed these views while talking to the representatives of various social media and social networking websites in the Media Cell established in the Karachi Muncipal Corporation (KMC) Sports Complex Kashmir Road here Monday.

The sporting event will leave lasting memories to boost the positive image of Karachi across the world, he said.

Organized with the full support of Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, he said the games are held in consultation with famous national level players including Shahid Afridi, Jahangir Khan, Sarfraz Ahmed, Rashid Latif and others.

The Administrator said that this mega sporting event would be participated by more than five thousand athletes, as well. Most of the sports competitions will be held at KMC Sports Complex, while about 20 percent of the competitions will be held at various other points in the city, including cricket, hockey and football, he told.

The Administrator Karachi said that the players who were participating in the Karachi Games were regularly registered with the major sports associations of the city and all the participating players were playing with big clubs.

He said that there was no financial burden on the KMC regarding organizing the Karachi Games, but the major sponsors of the city are involved in the organization of the Karachi Games, for which we thank them from the bottom of our hearts.

He said that these games have been organized in the past as well, but they were not organized on such a large scale. We are trying to organize better and different games on a larger scale in the future after the Karachi Games.

He said that the complete schedule of the Karachi Games would also be released on the website while those youth and children who wanted to participate in the upcoming Karachi Games should get the form so that they could also get opportunities to play in future.

In response to a question, he said that operations had been started to remove the encroachment from the parks which had been encroached and it would be ensured that the playgrounds were maintained in their original condition and they would not be encroached upon in future.

A media corner has also been created for journalists during Karachi Games 2023 where computers, internet and other necessary facilities will be available for full coverage, he said.