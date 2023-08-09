Open Menu

42 Families Evacuate Near Mohmand Dam Site In Successful Jirga

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2023 | 05:20 PM

42 families evacuate near Mohmand Dam site in successful Jirga

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :In a successful Jirga organized by the district administration of Mohmand and local leaders, 42 families from Patti Banda have voluntarily evacuated their homes situated at the Mohmand Dam site.

The Jirga took place at the Lower Mohmand Yaka Ghund Rest House, where Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ehtishamul Haq commended the collaborative efforts of the district administration and local leaders that led to the families' relocation. Initially, 53 families resided in Pattibanda before dam construction commenced; some were displaced earlier, leaving 42 families.

During the event, compensation cheques, tents, and essential non-food items were distributed to the evacuated families.

Present at the Jirga were Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ehtishamul Haq, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Arshad Jameel, Assistant Commissioner Lower Mohmand Saddam Hussain Memon, former MPA Nisar Mohmand, and Patti Banda's families. The construction of the Mohmand Dam is progressing rapidly, with an anticipated completion date of January 2026. The dam's security is ensured by an 11-kilometer embankment around its perimeter.

