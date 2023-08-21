42 FIRs, registered for violating dengue SOPs in 24 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :District Health Authority (DHA) had lodged 42 FIRs and sealed one premise on violations of anti-dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood said that the health department, in collaboration with allied departments, had issued tickets to five and imposed a fine of Rs 24,000 on violations of dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

Presently, the health officer informed that 22 patients having positive symptoms were admitted to different health facilities in the district while the district total tally had reached 98 cases.

Dr Sajjad said that dengue cases were being reported across the district while the health authority along with allied departmWents was making efforts to control the spread of the lethal disease.