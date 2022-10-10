UrduPoint.com

42 Food Points Fined

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2022 | 02:30 PM

42 food points fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday imposed fine on 42 food points and four milk carrying vehicles over various charges in the division.

According to PFA officials, a special team conducted raids at 13 grocery stores,14 dairy shops, four restaurants, three chicken shops, three marriage halls, six sweets & bakers shops, five hotels, a milk shop and a tobacco shop and imposed fine of Rs 686,000 on them for poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate and sub-standard milk storage.

Meanwhile, four vehicles carrying adulterated milk were fined of Rs 40,000 during the inspection by the food safety teams in the division.

The teams also got registered cases against the owners of 5 food production units.

The authority discarded 227 litre adulterated milk, 130 kg khoya (condensed milk),and 05 kg sweets and 09 kg spices while notices were also served to 274 ownersof food points for selling sub-standard and unhygienic foods.

Related Topics

Poor Punjab Fine Marriage Vehicles

Recent Stories

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appoint ..

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appointment of Lt Gen (Retd) Omar Mah ..

9 minutes ago
 FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leav ..

FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leaves for Qatar

26 minutes ago
 It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience ..

It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience with world’s first 60MP OIS ..

52 minutes ago
 PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with nu ..

PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with numerous creative projects

56 minutes ago
 Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-fi ..

Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-first 60MP OIS based Front Camer ..

59 minutes ago
 Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centau ..

Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centaurs

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.