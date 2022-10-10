42 food points fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday imposed fine on 42 food points and four milk carrying vehicles over various charges in the division.

According to PFA officials, a special team conducted raids at 13 grocery stores,14 dairy shops, four restaurants, three chicken shops, three marriage halls, six sweets & bakers shops, five hotels, a milk shop and a tobacco shop and imposed fine of Rs 686,000 on them for poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate and sub-standard milk storage.

Meanwhile, four vehicles carrying adulterated milk were fined of Rs 40,000 during the inspection by the food safety teams in the division.

The teams also got registered cases against the owners of 5 food production units.

The authority discarded 227 litre adulterated milk, 130 kg khoya (condensed milk),and 05 kg sweets and 09 kg spices while notices were also served to 274 ownersof food points for selling sub-standard and unhygienic foods.