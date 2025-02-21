42 gamblers, drug traffickers held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The district police arrested 42 gamblers and drug-peddlers from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police sources here on Friday, a team of Kotwali police conducted a raid at a gambling den and arrested 17 accused including Jawad, Khadim Hussain, Faisal, Usman, Nadeem, etc.

Police recovered stake property including Rs 44,000 in cash, 7 cell phones, and other items from their possession.

All the accused were sent behind bars and a case was registered.

Meanwhile, the police arrested 25 drug-traffickers and seized 7kg hashish, 4kg heroin, 250-gram ice and 1,355 bottles of liquor from them.

The arrested accused included Chaman Shahzad, Tasawar, Abrar Ahmed alias Mochha, Asad, Ihsan Khan and others.