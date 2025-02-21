Open Menu

42 Gamblers, Drug Traffickers Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2025 | 03:50 PM

42 gamblers, drug traffickers held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The district police arrested 42 gamblers and drug-peddlers from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police sources here on Friday, a team of Kotwali police conducted a raid at a gambling den and arrested 17 accused including Jawad, Khadim Hussain, Faisal, Usman, Nadeem, etc.

Police recovered stake property including Rs 44,000 in cash, 7 cell phones, and other items from their possession.

All the accused were sent behind bars and a case was registered.

Meanwhile, the police arrested 25 drug-traffickers and seized 7kg hashish, 4kg heroin, 250-gram ice and 1,355 bottles of liquor from them.

The arrested accused included Chaman Shahzad, Tasawar, Abrar Ahmed alias Mochha, Asad, Ihsan Khan and others.

Recent Stories

Tawazun Quality & Conformity signs MoU with French ..

Tawazun Quality & Conformity signs MoU with French DCI

11 minutes ago
 UAE's significant progress in media identity indic ..

UAE's significant progress in media identity indicators showcases its growing gl ..

11 minutes ago
 Noatum Maritime partners with ASRY to provide mari ..

Noatum Maritime partners with ASRY to provide marine services in Bahrain

1 hour ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives American Colle ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives American College of Cardiology accreditation

1 hour ago
 EDGE, e& UAE collaborate to strengthen secure comm ..

EDGE, e& UAE collaborate to strengthen secure communications

1 hour ago
 ADSB, Intermarine join forces to strengthen naval ..

ADSB, Intermarine join forces to strengthen naval capabilities

2 hours ago
UAE delivers five aid convoys to Gaza

UAE delivers five aid convoys to Gaza

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan among those with lowes ..

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan among those with lowest international strike rates

2 hours ago
 Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, his wife Dhanas ..

Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, his wife Dhanashree Verma officially divorced

3 hours ago
 Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strength ..

Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strengthening security at IDEX 2025

3 hours ago
 COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK

COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK

3 hours ago
 Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sa ..

Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sand-control agent

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan