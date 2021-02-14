42 head constables promoted in Sargodha division

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :-:Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha region Ashfaq Khan on Sunday ordered the promotion of 42 head constables to the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspector on the recommendations of Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) in Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakhar and Khushab districts.

The DPC meeting was attended by district police officers including Zulfiqar Ahmed, (Sargodha),Tahir Rehman Khan (Bhakhar), Muhammad Naveed (Khushab) and Capt (r) Mustansir Ferozof Mianwali district.