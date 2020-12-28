42 held, illegal weapons, narcotics seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Police Monday claimed to have arrested 42 suspected criminals including three proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during the last two days.

According to a police spokesperson, the accused included 9 drug-pushers, from whom 1.

2-kilogram hashish and 77 litres of liquor were recovered.

The police arrested 10 gamblers and recovered Rs 1,880 stake money from them.

In the crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested 20 persons and recovered 20 pistols, three rifles, a gun, a repeater, a Kalashnikov and a number of bullets from them.