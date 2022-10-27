42 illegal Afghan immigrants arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :As many as 42 illegal Afghan immigrants were arrested from Hub River Road by Keamari police.

According to SSP Keamari on Thursday, the illegal immigrants were entering Karachi from Balochistan via Hub River Road.

He said besides the arrested, 31 Afghan nationals were released after verification of their documents.

Cases under relevant Acts were registered against arrested 42 illegal Afghan immigrants, the officer concluded.