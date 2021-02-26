42 kanals state land retrieved

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The district administration on Friday retrieved 42 kanals of state land worth over Rs 10.1 million from land grabbers.

According to a spokesman, Assistant Commissioner Kasur Kaleem Yousuf along with Revenue officers, metropolitan corporation and police conducted raid in Baghabanpura,Khadian area and retrieved 42 kanals agriculture land from grabbers.

The AC said that on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar,the operation against squatters,under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Asia Gul, will remain continue without any discrimination in the district,spokesman added.