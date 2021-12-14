UrduPoint.com

42 Kilometers Road To Link N5 With Jhangra Interchange Of M5

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 09:09 PM

42 kilometers road to link N5 with Jhangra Interchange of M5

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia on Tuesday inspected the construction of a 42-kilometre long road from N5 to Jhangara East Interchange on M5 Motorway here

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia on Tuesday inspected the construction of a 42-kilometre long road from N5 to Jhangara East Interchange on M5 Motorway here.

An amount of Rs 2 billion has been allocated for the construction of this project.

Assistant Commissioner Saddar Zahid Hussain, Assistant Commissioner Ahmadpur East Zahoor Awan, Executive Engineer Highways Engineer Farrukh Mumtaz, Executive Engineer MEPCO, Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar, officers of Forest Department and other departments concerned were present on the occasion.

The deputy commissioner inspected the construction work at the site of N5 to Jhangra East Interchange. He said the construction work of N5 Interchange Jhangra East should be completed soon. He said that problems relevant to construction should be removed immediately.

