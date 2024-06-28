Open Menu

4.2 Km-long Anbar Banda Road Inaugurated

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2024 | 12:50 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Former Minister for Interior and PTI senior leader Shehryar Afridi, Member National Assembly(MNA) alongwith Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Shafi Jan Friday inagurated construction work on two road projects here.

Addressing on the occasion, they said that roads including 4.

2 Km long Anbar Banda-Kaghzai Road and 1 Km long Doctor Banda Road in Kohat would be constructed at a total cost of around Rs 60 million.

They said that all the promises made to the people would be honoured and the current five-year period would be a historic one for Kohat in terms of progress.

He said that all the development work would carried out on merit and with the mutual consultation of the local leadership in the entire district.

They vowed that the people’s rights rights would be protected at all costs.

APP/slm

