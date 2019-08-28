4.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Sawat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Sawat and its adjoining areas were jolted by an earthquake on Wednesday morning.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the earthquake was measured 4.2 on the Richter scale at a depth of 176 kilometres. The epicenter of the tremor was in the Hindu Kush Region in Afghanistan.

No loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far.