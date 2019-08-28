UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4.2-magnitude Earthquake Jolts Sawat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 10:40 AM

4.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Sawat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Sawat and its adjoining areas were jolted by an earthquake on Wednesday morning.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the earthquake was measured 4.2 on the Richter scale at a depth of 176 kilometres. The epicenter of the tremor was in the Hindu Kush Region in Afghanistan.

No loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Earthquake

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

17 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 28 August 2019

27 minutes ago

MAKS-2019 opens in Moscow

9 hours ago

Four Emirati golfers participating in Asia-Pacific ..

9 hours ago

DIFC&#039;s new Employment Law comes into effect A ..

11 hours ago

Emirati women making significant contributions to ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.