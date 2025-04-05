Open Menu

4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Swat, Surrounding Regions

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2025 | 10:40 AM

4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Swat, surrounding regions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) A 4.2 magnitude earthquake jolted Swat's Mingora and surrounding areas early on Saturday morning.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) has confirmed that tremors from the earthquake were felt in Swat and neighboring areas, but fortunately, initial reports indicate no damage or casualties have been reported so far, private news channels reported.

The earthquake had a depth of 64 kilometers, with its epicenter located in the Hindu Kush region, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre's (NSMC) preliminary assessment.

People came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2025

2 hours ago
 7.2 earthquake hits Papua New Guinea

7.2 earthquake hits Papua New Guinea

9 hours ago
 Saeed bin Suroor: Looking forward to new victory i ..

Saeed bin Suroor: Looking forward to new victory in Dubai World Cup 2025

9 hours ago
 Global racing giants clash: 13 nations vie for Dub ..

Global racing giants clash: 13 nations vie for Dubai World Cup glory

9 hours ago
 Dubai International Aquatics' open water swimming ..

Dubai International Aquatics' open water swimming & water polo competitions kick ..

9 hours ago
47 countries converge for Challenge Sir Bani Yas s ..

47 countries converge for Challenge Sir Bani Yas starting tomorrow

11 hours ago
 NEPRA notifies Rs 3.02 per unit relief to KE’s c ..

NEPRA notifies Rs 3.02 per unit relief to KE’s consumers

11 hours ago
 Coalition partner’s reservation over water issue ..

Coalition partner’s reservation over water issue to be addressed through talks ..

11 hours ago
 PML-N KP to observe Youm-e-Tashakur on Sunday to h ..

PML-N KP to observe Youm-e-Tashakur on Sunday to hail federal govt's achievement ..

11 hours ago
 PPP’s agenda to alleviate poverty, curb inflatio ..

PPP’s agenda to alleviate poverty, curb inflation & generate employment: Bilaw ..

11 hours ago
 Chairman of General Authority of Islamic Affairs d ..

Chairman of General Authority of Islamic Affairs delivers Friday Sermon at Mosco ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan