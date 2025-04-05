4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Swat, surrounding regions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) A 4.2 magnitude earthquake jolted Swat's Mingora and surrounding areas early on Saturday morning.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) has confirmed that tremors from the earthquake were felt in Swat and neighboring areas, but fortunately, initial reports indicate no damage or casualties have been reported so far, private news channels reported.

The earthquake had a depth of 64 kilometers, with its epicenter located in the Hindu Kush region, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre's (NSMC) preliminary assessment.

People came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba.