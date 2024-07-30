4.2 magnitude earthquake tremors felt in Zhob

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Earthquake tremors were felt on Tuesday in the Zhob area of Balochistan.

According to the seismological center, the earthquake had a magnitude of 4.2 and a depth of 15 kilometers, reported a private news channel.

The epicenter was located 50 km north-east of Zhob.

No loss of life or property was reported as a result of the earthquake.