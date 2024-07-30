4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Tremors Felt In Zhob
Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2024 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Earthquake tremors were felt on Tuesday in the Zhob area of Balochistan.
According to the seismological center, the earthquake had a magnitude of 4.2 and a depth of 15 kilometers, reported a private news channel.
The epicenter was located 50 km north-east of Zhob.
No loss of life or property was reported as a result of the earthquake.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man killed after falling from pole29 minutes ago
-
PTI chief seeks power by creating conflicts: Khawaja Asif12 hours ago
-
Media's role pivotal in promoting timely availability of data for Sustainable Population Growth12 hours ago
-
Nutshell Group announces strategic expansion into Middle East; promotes Mehrunisa Azhar to COO for P ..12 hours ago
-
Over 5 mln Muslims perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week12 hours ago
-
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful12 hours ago
-
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik12 hours ago
-
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution12 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand12 hours ago
-
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA12 hours ago
-
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais12 hours ago
-
Murree's development projects to boost tourism, says Raja Usama Sarwar12 hours ago