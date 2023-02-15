UrduPoint.com

4.2 Magnitude Quake Felt In Lower Dir

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2023 | 03:00 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) ::A mild earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale was felt in the Lower Dir district during the wee hours on Wednesday.

According to the district administration's report, the earthquake was felt at 05:43 a.m. and its epicenter was four kilometers from Talash tehsil.

The Rescue 1122 Dir Lower said its control room did not receive any call regarding harm to human life or property in the earthquake.

