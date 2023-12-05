42 marriage halls sealed in one month

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The district administration in a crackdown against violation of one-dish and time punctuality sealed 42 marriage halls during the last one month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The district administration in a crackdown against violation of one-dish and time punctuality sealed 42 marriage halls during the last one month.

In addition, a fine of Rs 12.7 million was also imposed on 164 marriage halls on the same violations.

A spokesperson to district admin said here Tuesday that overall 2,061 inspections were held by the Assistant Commissioners and District Officers during the month and 34 cases against managers of the halls were registered while 17 others were arrested.