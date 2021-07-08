42 members of bonded labour family freed from private jail

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Around 42 members of a bonded labour family were released from alleged private jail of two landlords of Tando Jam under the directives of District and Session Court.

The action was taken by Tando Jam Police on the order number 256/2021 of District & Sessions court under section 491.

According to Police spokesman, raid was conducted on Chaman Bricks located in Mosa Khatian Deh Bheempur and recovered 42 members of bonded labour family including elder people, women and children who were allegedly under illegal confinement of the two landlords namely Baaz Mir and Bakhat Ali.

After recovery of the bonded labour family, SHO Tando Jam SIP Qurban Ali Aqlani also presented them before the court.