4.2 million trees to be planted in Faisalabad division: Commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain on Tuesday said that a comprehensive strategy had been chalked out to plant more than 4.2 million trees in Faisalabad division during current spring tree plantation drive.

He was addressing inaugural ceremony of spring tree plantation after planting a sapling in Government Crescent Model Higher Secondary school Sheikhupura Road here.

He said that local administration in collaboration with the Forest department would plant maximum saplings across the division under 10 billion tree tsunami program.

In this connection, all government and private departments would also be motivated in addition to convincing the common men to plant maximum saplings to contribute in the plantation drive at maximum extent, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf, Divisional Forest Officers Wajeehud Din, Muhammad Ali Butt, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District education Authority (DEA) Ali Ahmad Siyan and others were also present on the occasion and planted saplings to contribute in the drive.