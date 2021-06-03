UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

42 More Patients Test Positive For COVID-19 In Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 08:06 PM

42 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

As many as 42 more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 taking the number of active cases to 1727 in the district during last 24 hours

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 42 more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 taking the number of active cases to 1727 in the district during last 24 hours.

According to the statistics released by the district administration here Thursday, as many as 264 tests were performed during the last 24 hours out of which 42 people were tested positive with 7 percent positivity rate in the district.

Some 1727 active cases of COVID-19 still exist in Hyderabad and among them 1698 are under the home isolation, 29 are admitted in LUH and other hospitals of Karachi.

Among the 106 beds in LUH's intensive care units and high dependency units at the hospital's Hyderabad and Jamshoro branches, only 19 were occupied while 87 were vacant.

The district health authorities vaccinated 93362 people of Hyderabad against the virus by Wednesday night while 39347 people have also received the second doses of their vaccines.

Related Topics

Karachi Hyderabad Jamshoro

Recent Stories

125 NTDC officers promoted to next grade

3 minutes ago

Using of latest technology vital for smooth runnin ..

3 minutes ago

UAE Food Bank distributes 27,362 tonnes of food be ..

9 minutes ago

1000 centers being set up to achieve anti-corona v ..

3 minutes ago

Fauci's New Book Removed From Pre-Order at Online ..

3 minutes ago

Man's body found from canal

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.