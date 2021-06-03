42 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

As many as 42 more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 taking the number of active cases to 1727 in the district during last 24 hours

According to the statistics released by the district administration here Thursday, as many as 264 tests were performed during the last 24 hours out of which 42 people were tested positive with 7 percent positivity rate in the district.

Some 1727 active cases of COVID-19 still exist in Hyderabad and among them 1698 are under the home isolation, 29 are admitted in LUH and other hospitals of Karachi.

Among the 106 beds in LUH's intensive care units and high dependency units at the hospital's Hyderabad and Jamshoro branches, only 19 were occupied while 87 were vacant.

The district health authorities vaccinated 93362 people of Hyderabad against the virus by Wednesday night while 39347 people have also received the second doses of their vaccines.