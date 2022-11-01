UrduPoint.com

42 More Test Positives For Dengue In RWP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2022 | 12:40 PM

42 more test positives for dengue in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :As many as 42 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 4,318.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr. Sajjad Mehmood, Tuesday said that among the new cases, 16 patients had arrived from Potohar town urban area, 12 from Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi, eight from Rawalpindi Cantonment, and one each from Chaklala Cantonment, Taxila Cantonment, and Kalar Syedan.

Dr. Sajjad stated that 135 patients were admitted to the city's allied hospitals, including 51 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), 45 to the District Headquarters Hospital, and 39 to the Holy Family Hospital (HFH).

He informed that out of the total admitted patients, 96 were confirmed cases, with 70 belonging to Rawalpindi, adding one patient was in a critical position at HFH.

Giving details of the punitive actions, the health officer added that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had registered 26 FIRs, sealed two premises, issued Challans to four, notices to 78, and a fine of Rs 64,000 imposed on violations of anti-dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours in various areas of the district.

