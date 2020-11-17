42 more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :About 42 new coronavirus cases were reported talking the confirmed cases tally to16,449 in Balochistan on Monday.

According to media coordinator Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 363,640 people had been screened and 15,902 affected patients had been recovered from the coronavirus.

At least 156 deaths had been reported due to the deadly virus in the province so far, he added.