42 New Cases Of COVID-19 Reported In Punjab On Sunday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 01:00 PM

42 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab on Sunday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 has taken away one more life in the province while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 96,741 after registration of 42 new cases.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Sunday, so far the total number of deaths has been recorded as 2196 altogether .

The P&SHD confirmed that 11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 8 in Rawalpindi, 2 in Jehlum, 2 in Sialkot, 1 in Gujrat, 6 in Faisalabad,1 in Chineot,1 in Jhang, 1 in Bahawalnagar, 2 in Bahawalpur, 3 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 2 in Layyah, 1 in Okara and 1 new case of COVID-19 have been reported in Vehari district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department has conducted 943,160 tests for COVID-19 so far while 92,471 confirmed cases recovered all together in the province. The Punjab health department has also appealed the masses to opt SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. The people should wash their hands with soap several timesin a day to protect themselves from COVID-19. Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus,the health care department urged the citizens.

