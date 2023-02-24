UrduPoint.com

42 New Corona Cases Reported In Last 24 Hours: NIH

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2023 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Health officials on Friday said that 42 new Coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours across the country.

As per data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio was 0.70 percent while 16 patients were in critical condition.

No death was reported from the Coronavirus in the last 24 hours while 5,985 Covid-19 Corona tests were conducted.

As many as 1,654 tests were conducted in Lahore out of which 25 cases were confirmed with a ratio of 1.51%, while 142 tests were conducted in Islamabad out of which five cases were reported confirmed with a ratio of 3.52%. Around 567 tests were conducted in Rawalpindi out of which one case was reported as positive with a ratio of 0.18%.

Meanwhile, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel said that the government has strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19.

The minister said there was a surveillance system at all country's entry points, including airports. He said that there will be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports. He said that the situation was completely under control and asked the general public to avoid listening to rumours.

He added that the Corona case positivity ratio was just 0.3 to 0.5 in the country while 90 percent of the country's population already got the COVID-19 vaccine.

"An efficient system with a proper management team is fully functional in the country to remain vigilant and is ready to make an emergency plan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19," the minister added.

He said that Border and Health Services Pakistan was ensuring the implementation of international health regulations. He said that in case of any untoward situation, the health system was fully prepared to deal with any sub-variant of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 including BF.7 in the country.

