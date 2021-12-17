42 new corona cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Friday said that during the last 24 hours, 42 new cases of coronavirus were reported from across the province.

In a press statement, he said that 28 positive cases were reported in Lahore, 10 in Rawalpindi, one each in Faisalabad, Jhelum, Sargodha and Gujranwala.

The secretary said that so far, the total number of cases had reached 444,084, besides 427,841 patients who fully recovered in the province.

The total number of active cases was 3,191 to date, he added.

In the last 24 hours, two deaths were reported in Punjab pushing the death toll to 13,052. He said that 17,127 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and a total of 8.66 million tests were conducted altogether.

Baloch said the overall rate of COVID -19 incidence in the last 24 hours was recorded as 0.2 per cent in the province, adding that Lahore had 0.8pc, Faisalabad 0.3pc, Rawalpindi 0.6pc, and 0.1pc in Gujranwala.